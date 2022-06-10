From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has joined other eminent Nigerians in congratulating Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a letter he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja, Oshiomhole said that the victory is a reaffirmation of his much-acclaimed unique capacity to headhunt, mobilize, motivate and empower the best minds, irrespective of their tribe or religion.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“I congratulate you, my leader, on your well-deserved victory in the just concluded presidential primary contest of our party, the APC. This victory is a reaffirmation of your much-acclaimed unique capacity to headhunt, mobilize, motivate and empower the best minds, irrespective of their tribe or religion, and use their combined creative efforts to translate your vision into reality.

“This is a key asset of leadership that you possess, which over the years, has differentiated you from others and positioned you well above your contemporaries.

“Although it was clear to many of us from the onset, that you possess all it takes to lead this country at the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure, taking into consideration your antecedents and the sacrifices you have made for our party, we are nonetheless gratified by the level of goodwill and overwhelming acceptability that you enjoy among our party faithful from across the country, which has translated into votes during the primary convention.

“You represent a movement, a force, full of energy and radiating hope of a brighter future to come, when Nigerians hand over to you the baton of leadership, which you are well prepared for and ready to accept with all its attendant responsibilities.

“As the flagbearer of our great party, you certainly do not need any introduction. You are a household name, a cherished personality and a beloved brand, who most Nigerians have come to recognize as synonymous with infrastructure development, wealth creation, human empowerment, gender equality, poverty alleviation, human rights, religious tolerance, building bridges of cooperation and mutual respect among Nigerians.

“These and many more are the enviable hallmarks of your career in private and public service. I have no doubt that Nigerians, no matter their political persuasions, will readily recognize your unique abilities and accept you as the right person needed at this momentous time, to lead this nation and transcend all extant challenges,” he paid tribute to him.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .