From Tony O‎sauzo, Benin

The immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress and ex-governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has expressed shock at the death of Madam Maria Oredola Igbinedion, mother of his predecessor, Chief Lucky Nosakhare Igbinedion.

In a press statement signed by his media aide, Victor Oshioke, Oshiomhole condoled with the former governor and his family over the death of their mother.

“I received with shock, news of the unfortunate passing of your beloved mother, Madam Maria Oredola Igbinedion at the age of 85 years.

“Mama was known to be a very peaceful and empathic person who sympathized with those that suffered misfortune, gave encouragement to those in despair and shared whatever she had with those in need within her community. It is pertinent therefore that at this very traumatic period for your family, we also share in your pain.

“As mortals, it is difficult to come to terms with the loss of such a kind hearted, deeply pious and beneficent matriarch, who in spite of her age, was still full of life and a veritable bastion of support for her children and entire community.

“Your mother may not have lived till the fullness of our desires for her life, yet she lived a fulfilled life of service to humanity through her numerous community engagements, nurtured her children to greatness and had a good relationship with God.

“On behalf of my family I offer our sincere condolences at this most challenging time while praying that mama finds eternal rest in heaven.

“Also I pray that God send forth His grace upon you, your siblings, your father and extended family that she left behind. Be assured that we have you in our prayers and share in your grief at this most difficult time”, Oshiomhole said.

