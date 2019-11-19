Secretary to Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, has said All Progressives Congress (APC), National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, left behind unpaid salaries of workers in 18 local government areas when he was governor.

Ogie said this during a visit by a team of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Study Tour Course 42 at Government House, in Benin.

Representing Governor Godwin Obaseki, he said at the time Oshiomhole left office as governor, the 18 councils could also not pay pensions, adding that the reasons the local governments are indebted is due to the collection of taxes by non-state actors, who deprived the government of revenue.

He said: “By the time Oshiomhole left office, the 18 councils were owing salaries. Pensioners were demonstrating at Ring Road on a daily basis and teachers were not paid too. But as at today, the good news is that the same local governments that were getting N1.5 million during Oshiomhole tenure now get a minimum of N85 million monthly.

“Out of the 18 councils that were owing salaries, 15 have been able to clear these arrears and are now paying salaries. Of course, the thugs will not be happy about this and that is why they are fighting back. But this administration had no choice than to fight thuggery to bring sanity to the state.”

He said Obaseki has continued to demonstrate prudence in handling the state’s resources, paying salaries as at and when due, among other laudable feats.

“When you see people talking of stomach infrastructure, it is a matter of choice. There are governors in the country who cannot pay salaries; but in this state, state workers get salaries every 26th of the month. It is because we have a leader who has decided to work for the benefit of the people,” he said.

He added that the governor is also assisting security outfits in the state to ensure they carry out their duties without much hassles.