Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by the party’s national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has disassociated itself from the proposed emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for next week.

Dismissing the purported emergency meeting in a statement signed by the trio of National Legal Adviser, Babatunde Ogala; National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu; National Secretary, Waziri Bulama, warned stakeholders against attending.

Titled “Re: purported notice of emergency NEC meeting,” the statement read: “The attention of the NWC of the APC has been drawn to a purported invitation to an emergency NEC meeting of our great party slated for Tuesday, March 17, 2020, which invitation is credited to the deputy national secretary of the party, Victor Giadom.

“The party’s constitution provides that a NEC meeting shall be convoked as follows: Article 25 (B) (i) and (ii) i. The NEC shall meet every quarter and or at any time decided by the national chairman or at the request made in writing by at least two-third of the members of the NEC committee provided that not less than 14-days notice is given for the meeting to be summoned.

“Without prejudice to Article 25(B)(i) of this Constitution the NWC may summon an emergency NEC meeting at any time, provided that at least seven-days notice of the meeting shall be given to all those entitled to attend.

“Neither the national chairman nor the resolution of two-thirds of members of the NEC has directed nor made any request to summon a NEC meeting of the party.

“The said Victor Giadom is not vested with any constitutional powers to convene any meeting of the NEC, neither has he been so directed by the national chairman.

“The NWC, therefore, disassociates itself from the said illegal and unauthorised notice of meeting of the NEC.

“Members of the NEC and the totality of the members of our great party are therefore requested to ignore the said notice and/or invitation as a product of mischief that should not be given any probative value.

“The NWC shall continue to protect our constitution and convene its meetings and the NEC meetings in accordance with the provisions of the party’s constitution,” the statement read, setting a tone for another round of battle royale.