Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress APC Mr Adams Oshiomhole on Thursday distributed Two hundred bags of rice to persons displaced by various crisis in Taraba state to ameliorate their plight.

The party chairman in the state Mr Ibrahim El-Sudi who presented the items on behalf of the party chairman said that the gesture was a personal effort of the chairman as part of his genuine concern for the good of the people.

El-Sudi regretted that the state government has remained indifferent to the plight of the displaced persons in the state and assured that the party would do everything within its powers to make life better for the people, even as the party was not in power in the state.

“Today, it is mixed feelings for us as a party in the state. We are grateful that we have these relief materials coming from our national Chairman comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to distribute to the persons displaced by crisis in the state. We are happy that this gesture will go a long way in ameliorating their plight. We however feel sad that our people are displaced in their own state and are made to live under such conditions.

” It is also very regrettable that the state government has remained indifferent to their plight. The governor has not made the effort to visit even one of the IDPs camps or any of the crisis area, even for once to ascertain the level of damage or to at lease give the people a sense of his concern. We call on the people to support the displaced people so that they don’t have to go through such extreme difficulties.

“We have identified six camps across five local government areas in the state and on our part, we will ensure that the relief materials get to the rightful beneficiaries directly to avoid any situation where someone will say rice meant for IDPs was diverted by APC in Taraba”.

Our correspondent reports that symbolic presentation was made to IDP camps in Jalingo while arrangements are put in place to convey the rice to the camps in other local government areas.