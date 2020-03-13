Tony Osauzo, Benin

South South youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gabriel Iduseri, has denied signing a document in circulation which allegedly passed a vote of no confidence in the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

He described the statement as fake news, saying the document emanated from mischief-makers.

“I am still in shock as to how people create and come up with imaginary stories, I cannot remember any South South zonal meeting of the APC holding anywhere let alone appending my signature on things that won’t promote the party.

“I wish to state unequivocally that the South South youths and leaders of APC are solidly behind the APC National Chairman, Oshiomhole, who has since gotten a vote of confidence from the zone, going by this, we are opposed to the illegal NEC meeting called by the acting Deputy National Secretary, Victor Giadom.

“We are fully aware these are sponsored distractions against the effective and efficient APC ably led by Oshiomhole.,” Iduseri said in a statement in Benin.