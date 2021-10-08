From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and immediate past governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, the former governor of Delta State, James Onanefe Ibori, the Senator representing Edo South, Matthew Urhoghide, former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase, were among dignitories that turned up for the Service of Songs for the late Captain Wells Hosa Okunbo at his Benin City residence, last night.

Also in attendnce were, Edo State deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, former deputy governors Pius Odubu, Lucky Imasuen and Pastors Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Itua Ighodalo among others.

Declaring the Service of Song open with the words of prayer, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, said many have read about the Acts of the Apostles and that time is coming when people would also read about the Acts of Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo.

His first daughter and wife of Olu of Warri, Olori Atuwatse III, took her Bible reading from Ecclesiastes 3:1-12 which summaries the times and the entire existence of all creatures on earth.

In his short exhortation, taken from the book of Ecclesiastes 8, the preacher, Pastor Ighodalo, encouraged the children to take solace in the good deeds of their late father noting that it was not how many years one spends on earth that matters but how impactful it is.

He said late Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo was larger than life and that death has taken the very best from the earth.

Speaking for the family, the immediate younger brother to the deceased, Kingsley, described his late elder brother as a single tree that has made the forest through his generosity to humanity.

He said he would never forget his words of advice which say, “never do evil and if you cannot do good, stay neutral”.

Kingsley said he is consoled with the fact that his elder brother, Captain Hosa is in heaven, just as he promised to unite the entire family as one indivisible entity.

