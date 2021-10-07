From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress and immediate past governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the former governor of Delta State, James Onanefe Ibori, the Senator representing Edo South Senatorial District at the national assembly, Sen. Matthew Urhoghide, former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase, were among the dignitaries that turned up for the Service of Songs for the late Captain Wells Hosa Okunbo at his Benin City residence, last night.

Also in attendance were, Edo State deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, former deputy governors Pius Odubu, Lucky Imasuen and Pastors Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Itua Ighodalo among others.

Declaring the Service of Song open with the words of prayer, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, said many have read about the Acts of the Apostles and that time is coming when people would also read about the Acts of Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo.

Video clips of late Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo were repeatedly displayed on the broad screens placed conspicuously at various strategic places in the tenth that housed thousands of friends and business associates who attended the Service of Songs.

His first daughter and wife of Olu of Warri, Olori Atuwatse III, took her Bible reading from Ecclesiastes 3:1-12 which summaries the times and the entire existence of all creatures on earth.

In his short exhortation, taken from the book of Ecclesiastes 8, the preacher, Pastor Itua Ighodalo, encouraged the children to take solace in the good deeds of their late father noting that it is not how many years one spends on earth that matters but how impactful it is.

He said late Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo was larger than life and that death has taken the very best from the earth.

Ighodalo urged the children of the deceased never to forget their late father’s legacies but to always keep his memory alive.

Speaking for the family, the immediate younger brother to the deceased, Kingsley Okunbo, described his late elder brother as a single tree that has made the forest through his generosity to humanity.

He said he would never forget his words of advic which says “never do evil and if you cannot do good, stay neutral”.

Kingsley said he is consoled with the fact that his elder brother, Captain Hosa is in heaven, just as he promised to unite the entire family as one indivisible entity.

