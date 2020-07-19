Tony Osauzo, Benin

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and past governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, declared on Saturday night that he is determined to return Edo State to the path of sustainable development.

He stated this while addressing a crowd that welcomed him back to Edo State from Abuja on Saturday night at his country residence at Iyamho, near Auchi in Etsako West Local Government Area.

‘I am back and ready for the job’, the former governor, who was greeted by a crowd which had waited several hours for him at the Auchi Polytechnic gate, said, in an apparent reference to the September 19 governorship election in the state.

Oshiomhole recalled that when he became the governor of the state, he had just left his position as head of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

‘Now the snake that entered our family home, God has driven the snake to where he belongs.

‘I have come home to join you and start the process of reclaiming the house back to the family of APC.

‘And if the people say “Yes” and God says “Yes” there is no man born of a woman that can say “No”.

‘So, now I have only one mission, and I know it is our common mission, to bring Edo back to the path of sustainable development.

‘We shall bring back the era of red roof; we want to bring back roads with drainage; we want to bring back those lofty days when we engaged our youths, and we mixed-up with the elders.

‘We want to return to the government of the people by the people and for the people,’ the former APC Chairman said to his supporters.