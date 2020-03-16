Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, on Monday met with the embattled national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Oshiomhole was said to have visited while President Muhammadu Buhari was at the Eagles Square to declare open the 2020 Science, Technology and Innovation Expo.

A source who confirmed that both men met, however, said the agenda of the meeting was unknown but might be connected with his suspension as the national chairman of the ruling party, All Progressive Congress (APC).