From‎ Tony Osauzo, Benin

Former governor of Edo State and immediate past National Chairman of the All Progresssives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday, mourned the death of‎ Dr. Simon Imuekemhe,‎ former Head of Service and Secretary to Edo State Government.

He said he received with shock, the sad news about the passing on to eternal glory of Dr. Simon Imuekemhe, saying he “was a very good man, an outstanding personality who had an excellent career in the public service”.

Oshiomhole in a condolence statement, said Imuekemhe contributed immensely to the many successes recorded by his administration as governor of Edo State, by tirelessly offering his expertise and vast experience whenever he was called upon to serve.

“A medical doctor turned technocrat, Dr. Imuekemhe learned the ropes of the civil service, made a career out of it and excelled beyond expectations. His uncommon abilities propelled him to the highest career position as the head of service and subsequently as secretary to the state government. Even after his retirement, he remained a highly sought after personality volunteering his knowledge in support of the system whenever his services were needed.

“It is noteworthy that he worked assiduously to introduce several far reaching institutional reforms into the Edo State civil service, which enhanced productivity and afforded substantial benefits to the state’s workforce.

“As Secretary to the government during my first tenure as governor, he understood my vision and immediately keyed in to be part of it. His loyalty and commitment to this vision was never in doubt and coupled with his courage, boldness, intellectual depth, honesty, managerial capacity and experience, we were able to achieve so much in such a short period of time.

“My sincere condolences go to his immediate family, the Ikabigbo community in Etsako West Local Government Area, Afemailand and the people of Edo State for this painful loss.

“Also, I pray that God in His infinite mercy send forth His grace upon you and the children he left behind. May you all be consoled by the knowledge of the exemplary life that Dr. Simon Imuekemhe lived”, the statement said.