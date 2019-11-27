Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The attempt to save the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, took an interesting dimension, yesterday, as his loyalists flooded the party’s national secretariat, drumming support for his continuation.

The ruling party’s boss have been under pressure to resign after all manners of allegations, including highhandedness, were levelled against him.

Although he got a vote of confidence during the National Executive Committee for (NEC) meeting last week, factional members of the state party chairmen and NEC members, numbering over 50, had made fresh demand for his resignation.

Before and during the APC NEC meeting last week, a group had stagged ‘Oshiomhole must go’ protest, accusing him of dividing the party.

However, miffed by the development, his loyalists scaled up efforts towards saving him, hoisting a poster with inscription: ‘Oshiomhole must stay.’

The banners posted at the main entrance gate and fences in front of the secretariat along Blantyre Street, Wuse 11 Abuja, has pictures of the national chairman with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The posters signed by a supporter who identified himself as Babangida Aliyu, read: “Support the incorruptible, no- nonsense, dogged national chairman of the ruling party, the first and only Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole.”

The battle seem not over as majority of the posters have been defaced, an indication that the plot to unseat him is still thick.