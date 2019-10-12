Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The embattled Etsako East Local Government Area chairman, Alhaji Momoh Aremiyau, has commended the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the immediate past governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole for making him who he is politically.

He gave the commendation shortly after receiving an award of excellence from the Conference of Registered Political Parties, (CRPP) in the state.

Momoh said the national chairman of the party picked him up in the village, nurtured him and made him politically relevant and through which he has been able to improve on the lives of the people in his community.

“I dedicate this award to Oshiomhole who found me in the village and today, I am in the city receiving an award,” he said.

The suspended council chairman said for the opposition parties to have chosen him from the ruling party for an award, indicated that they appreciated his efforts in service to humanity.

“I give glory to Almighty Allah for this award given to me. I am very happy to be honoured today and for all the political parties who are in oppositions in the state to have come up and singled you out for an award; it means you have done well and that they appreciated what you are doing,” he said.