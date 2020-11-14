That’s very funny. Comrade Oshiomhole is a vibrant man whose political career can never be tied to an election. He is an enigma and very much loved by many. I wasn’t loyal to his office, I’m loyal to him as a person because I wasn’t just an appointee or staff; I am his son. So, there’s no career in ‘sonship’ let alone of being political. Having said that, I wasn’t ready to do politics in the way some Nigerians did it. We need to change the narratives, we need to stand up for what is right and we need to always take the bull by the horn.

Your foundation, Efosa Iyamu Initiative has been impactful, what do you intend to do post COVID-19? The Efosa Iyamu Initiative is going to continue its good works. My team and I are planning to open a food bank in Edo State, to further take care of the needs of some vulnerable people. And till date, we have lots of students under our scholarship scheme from primary to secondary, to institutions of higher learning. We take care of medics, we make school uniforms for pupils, and we pay rents for some individuals, among others. It’s been the grace of God so far and I’m happy seeing the impact on the lives of the people. Could you tell us a bit about your family? I’m married to a beautiful woman of my dream. My wife is a lawyer. She is a senior state counsel, public prosecutor and chartered arbitrator. We are blessed with three daughters. What attracted you to her? It’s her selflessness; she’s very simple yet a goal getter. She’s a beautiful Benin woman who knows what she wants in life and always goes for it. The first day I met her at an event, she was so calm and calculated. She was full of smiles and very polite; even when I asked for her phone number, she smiled and politely didn’t give me. I met her younger sister after about a week, we discussed and she gave me her number. Today, here we are after years of marriage. How do you cope with your female admirers? I’m still coping till today. They become friends and then clients or customers. I know when to draw the line if it’s getting out of hand, from the admirer.