Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu, has dismissed a claim by the 14-Edo lawmaker that his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, has killer-squad detailed to kill the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

The 14-Edo lawmaker had, while accusing Governor Obaseki of hatching plan to kill Oshiomhole and other APC leaders in the state, said: “We want to believe that because the leaders of our party, across the country, have been quiet to call Governor Obaseki to order, he has been further emboldened to kill everybody due to his desperate ambition for a second term.

“He has recruited a killer squad in Edo State and their mandate is to kill Oshiomhole and other APC leaders. So, he has continued to create crisis and disrupt public peace,” they noted.

However, reacting to the claim while speaking to newsmen in Abuja, Shuaibu alleged that it is the APC boss that should rather be accused of training a killer squad, due to his claim that he has infantry.

Asked what he knew about his governor training killer squad to kill Oshiomhole, he replied: “I don’t know anything about the governor’s killer squad. The governor does not have any squad rather, it is Oshiomhole who boasted in both social and conventional media that he has an infantry.

“So, if we are looking for the person who has killer squad, it should be the person who has infantry,” he said.

On the possibility of peace reigning in the party, the deputy governor maintained that the condition for peace to reign politically between him and Oshiomhole, is an apology and an endorsement of the governor for the second term.

“The only condition for two us to be on the same page politically is for him (Oshiomhole) to come back to Edo State as a father and say what has happened is in the past.

“And that he believes now that Governor Obaseki has taken the governance to the next level and for all of us to come back together and vote him for second term.

“When he (Oshiomhole) does that I will now be on the same page with him politically,” he said.