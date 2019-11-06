Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

A former minister of Information and Culture, Prince Tony Momoh, has said the crisis between the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and his successor, Godwin Obaseki, was painful and even disgraceful.

He also said what has been happening in Edo State between Oshiomhole and Obaseki were as a result of vested interest.

He warned that the APC will lose Edo if the crisis in the state chapter of the party was not nipped in the bud.

Momoh had last month said APC may lose the state to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if the crisis between Oshiomhole and Obaseki was not resolved immediately.

The Yerima of Auchi Kingdom and former chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (APC), said the crisis was borne out of approaches of trying to look at situations between leaders who are stakeholders in the affairs of the state.

“What has been happening is vested interest within Edo State, within the party and the support of either Oshiomhole or the Obaseki. The problem is that they may not accept them. Anybody who is interested in any particular situation may have his own interest in that situation. So, I became worried when I discovered that two forces have emerged in APC in Edo State. One is OSM – Obaseki/Shuaibu Solidarity Movement and Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), obviously supporting the national chairman.