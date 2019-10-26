Former British and WBA international light heavy weight boxing champion, has said that the political rancour between APC national chairman, Adam Oshiomhole and Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki could affect the state’s economic growth, if nothing is immediately done to stop it.

The two political gladiators have been enmeshed in political ‘fight’ over who will control ‘things’ in the state.

Oboh, who also won the CommonWealth boxing title, said it would be bad if the state’s budding economy is allowed to die.

“”Yes, the two people are powerful in Edo state, but be advice is that they should use these powers to better the lives of the indigenes that they govern. There is serious unemployment in the state. The feud should not be allowed to last because, one, it will affect the economy of the state, too, if it resorts to the two supporters clinging to their mentors, it could resort to the state literarily going up in flames as it were.

“It was during Oshiomhole era that it was pronounced in Edo that godfatherism is dead.

Believe it or not, Obaseki is the Governor and all powers belong to him, he can make or mar. Oshiomhole has ruled, it is now time for another person. What i am trying to say here is that the two parties should shield their swords so that the state will progress and enjoy the dividend of democracy.

In this Obaseki, Oshiomole saga, I strongly believe that tthe devil is at work and we must not allow it to happen for the sake of Edo economy, and we must pray for our brothers ; Oshiomole and Obaseki for peace to reign so that Edo state can prosper.”