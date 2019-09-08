Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, may have renewed hostility with Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, as the APC boss has insisted that he won’t recognise Frank Okiye as the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly.

Speaking in Abuja at the weekend, Oshiomhole warned that he will not close his eyes to illegal decisions and actions capable of derailing the nation’s democracy.

He noted that though he has no personal quarrel with Governor Obaseki, he won’t hoeever support illegality to please the governor.

He further argued that what the governor would have done was to lobby the entire 24 members of the House who are all APC members so as to produce a Speaker of his choice.

He noted that inaugurating the House at 9:30pm with nine members was a rape on the nation’s democracy.

While describing as arrant nonsense, the allegation by Okiye, about alleged plans to impeach the governor, Oshiomhole said: “First of all, Okiye is not the Speaker, he is member elect.”

“I watched the governor say those things but the truth of the matter is that he knows better than that. The question I will put to you is, is it within the discretion of state governor to decide who becomes the Speaker?

“The only option for him is to lobby and if he lobbies and in end he is unable to get everybody to toe his line, he has to concede that these are not his Commissioners or Special Assistants for which he has absolute monopoly to appoint. But even at that, if they are commissioners, they must be screened by the House of Assembly, that is the law.

“So if he chooses to put it in the manner that he has unfortunately put it, giving the impression that as the governor he can do everything, is there anything in the constitution that you know, that empowers a governor to decide who becomes a Speaker.

“But like every other person in a democracy, you get what you are able to negotiate, the operative word is negotiation, persuasion, that is what we did in Abuja.

“But inspite of all the efforts we invested at the Federal level, incidentally as the chairman I was active on that, we conceded in the end when Senator Ndume said he will not go the way the party wanted. We could not deny him that right to contest and he went and contested and he got 24 votes.

“So that is the way to go, it was not within the power of the President and Commander in Chief to use his state instrument to prevent Ndume from contesting because it is his right so to do.

“All the President could do which he did was to deploy his influence both through the party and other channels to persuade people to ensure that this time around APC has a national leadership that we believe can work in harmony with the President.

“When I was governor, I went through the same process, we persuade the members, we called all of them, first explained to them the need to ensure geo-political balance. Sometimes we suggest who we think is better equipped to handle legislative matters.

“That is how far we can go. Sometimes we succeeded some other times we did not. But the bottom line is that it is the responsibility and absolute prerogative of members of the House to do it” he stated.

“Secondly” he said, “Okiye being the beneficiary of the purported inauguration, and he says the agenda is to impeach Obaseki, did he tell you what offence Obaseki has committed, is he known to have committed any impeachable offence.

“Is he true that somebody who has just been elected, he has not even been inaugurated his first agenda is to disturb the system by seeking to impeach a governor who is not known to have committed any offence. Is impeachment a tea party? It does not make sense.

“By the way who is Okiye, does he know what was invested in the making of the governor? Can he possibly lay claim to loving the governor more than those of us who went round the state and stake our reputation and invest our energy and persuasive skill to market the governor to the people.

“If there is one man that wants governor Obaseki to succeed so that everything I said on his behalf comes to pass, I think it will be me. I have absolutely nothing to gain if someone I told the people will do well end up not doing well or I make statement that contradicts my earlier position. Because all I have that I brought to this job called politics is integrity.

“And integrity is about being consistent and sometimes being predictable. So Godwin knows that I have no quarrel whatsoever with him, but I do not think that it is right to inaugurate the House of Assembly at night.