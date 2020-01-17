Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as reckless and madness the statement credited to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Supreme Court judgement, insisting that the opposition party does not have the birthright of benefiting from electoral fraud.

Apparently reacting to the claims by the PDP disparaging the Supreme Court ruling on Imo State the gubernatorial contest, the national chairman of the ruling party, Adams Oshiomhole, noted at a media briefing at the party’s secretariat that it was irresponsible of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to have declared the PDP’s candidate, Emeka Ihedioha, the winner of the Imo governorship election in the first place.

Accusing members of the PDP of behaving as if they have dual nationality, the ruling party boss argued that the opposition party lacks the rectitude to challenge Supreme Court judgement having been a major beneficiary of e