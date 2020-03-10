Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) held several hours meeting on Tuesday without the suspended national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his other loyal members.

The meeting chaired by the acting national secretary, Victor Giadom, took place at the national secretariat of the party with eight members of the NWC.

NWC members like national vice chairman, North East, Salihu Mustapha, national vice-chairman, South West, Pastor Bankole Oluwajana and the national organising secretary, Emma Ibediro were in attendance.

Also present at the meeting were National Youth Leader, Abubakar Sadiq, the National Woman Leader, Hajiya Salamatu Beiwa and the party’s acting National Auditor, Isa-Modu Chul.

Perhaps, because of the meeting, the national headquarters recorded an appreciable number of visitors as some chieftains like the APC Edo State chairman, Anslem Ojeshua among three other persons.

Although the party’s national leadership did not brief the curious newsmen, a reliable source at the meeting revealed that the preparations for next week’s emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Interestingly, to kick start the preparations, serious maintenance work has started at the NEC hall, venue of the emergency meeting with the servicing of the air conditioners and sweeping of the compound.

No sooner had the meeting ended at the party secretariat than the national officers in attendance drove out in a convoy apparently to attend another meeting at an undisclosed venue.