Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The total occupation of the secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by combatant stern-looking security agents took disturbing dimension on Friday, when members of secretariat staff, journalists covering the party and personal aides to the embattled National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, were denied entrance into the secretariat.

Journalists, staff and visitors that arrived the secretariat in the early hours of Friday were shocked when they were turned back from the entrance gate by the security agents without any serious reason other than measures to secure the secretariat

However, there was mild drama when Oshiomhole’s aides who drove in, in a tinted Toyota Land Cruiser Jeep, were denied entry when they approached the entrance gate of the secretariat still under lock and key.

Even after the workers wound down the glass of the car window to identify themselves, they were still denied entry and directed to move away from the gate of the APC secretariat.

The situation was worrisome almost throughout the day as no fewer than 50 battle-ready armed policemen were strategically positioned within the secretariat vicinity perhaps to avert any breakdown of law and order.

They had arrived the secretariat with no fewer then four-patrol vehicles and over eight power bikes whose riders were kitted in an intimidating black attire and hoods.

While journalists stayed at safe distance from the entrance gate, workers from the anti-Oshiomohle’s faction were on standby, monitoring all the drama happening in the secretariat and feeding their bosses with the development.

The presence of the security agents, parading the street expectedly scared motorists and others who use the popular Blantyre street, housing the secretariat and two popular hotels.

From morning until few minutes to 6.00pm and with constant deployment and arrival of more security agents, there was still palpable tension over the possibility of both factions engaging in a bloody clash.

As at the official close of work, the embattled National Chairman was not sighted at the secretariat as members of the National Working Committee (NWC) loyal to him had boasted on Thursday that he will resume on Friday after obtaining an order from a Federal High Court in Kano vacating his earlier suspension by an FCT High Court in Abuja.