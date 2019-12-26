Tony Osauzo, Benin

Reconciliation appears foreclosed for warring members of the Edo State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), with the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki insisting that the National Chairman of the party and immediate past governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has been suspended from the party.

Besides, he announced that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), would soon fix a date to conduct a fresh election into the State House of Assembly.

Obaseki who spoke while addressing APC members from Owan East and West Local Government Areas in Sabogida-Ora, said there is no division in the state APC, but threatened that all those working to destabilize the party would be shown the way out.

He said the APC in the state is united, strong and formidable, stressing that members of the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) are not members of the APC. “Members of the EPM are trying to frustrate the good plans we have for Edo people as their plan is to burn markets and government buildings. Their intention is to discredit our administration but the people of Edo know better. “APC is one party; those that say they are in EPM are not APC, including their National Chairman who we have suspended in Edo State. Those mistakenly elected into Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) who are members of EPM have been thrown out and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is aware and will soon announce date for a fresh election, where we would have opportunity to elect credible representatives who will represent us in the House. “Any person doing anti-party activities, President Muhammadu Buhari has asked us to deal with them. We have been told to go back to organise our party; that’s why we are here. As a ruling party in the state, we have done a lot for Edo people, moving the state forward progressively but EPM are afraid of progress and will do anything to ensure we don’t get another term”, he Obaseki‎ said.

Describing himself as “a governor for development”, the governor added “The support here today is massive and it speaks volume, further showing that the suspended National Chairman’s antics will not work.

“He no longer has the support of Edo people. The act of trying to create faction of APC in Edo State can’t work; we are still intact, strong and united. Our politics in Edo State is transparent and can’t tolerate any act of dubiousness. If you are a progressive, you must be a real Progressive”.