The Executives of the All Progressives Congress, Ward 10, Etsako Local Government Area of Edo State, have lifted the suspension earlier placed on the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole.

The APC National Vice Chairman (South South), Hilliard Eta, announced this at a briefing in Abuja, on Saturday.

He said the party’s National Secretariat has received notification of the resolution by members and officials of the party from Oshiomhole’s Ward.

Details later..