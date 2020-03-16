Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, will on Tuesday chair the enlarged National Working Committee (NWC) meeting as a confirmation that he has taken charge of the running of the party.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement issued in Abuja, said that the meeting will hold at the party’s national secretariat by 12 noon.

“All members of the NWC are expected to attend as important matters concerning the party will be considered and deliberated at the meeting.

“Recall that a Court of Appeal on Monday stayed the execution order of a High Court restraining the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from further acting in that capacity,” the statement read.