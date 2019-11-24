Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum of State Chairmen and Forum of Non-NWC National Executive Committee (NEC) members have urged a few of their aggrieved members to take President Muhammadu Buhari’s advice to stop distracting the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

While describing their statement which called on the National Chairman to resign, as laughable and uncalled for, the Forums passed a vote of confidence on Oshiomhole, advising the aggrieved members to be loyal to the party rather than allow themselves to be used by desperate politicians.

The Forums appealed in a statement signed by Chairmen Forum of APC State chairmen and Non-NWC NEC members, Ali Bukar Dalori and Nelson Alapa respectively.

According to the statement: “ State chairmen of the APC in the country and members of the Non-NWC NEC members, are shocked with the statement credited to few Chairmen who called for the resignation of our National Chairman, Oshiomhole, shortly after a successful NEC of our great party.

“We want to state categorically that we held a very successful NEC meeting where our dear President, Buhari stressed the need for party discipline and supremacy of the party.

“The meaning is that our party members must subject themselves to the organs of the party particularly when they are angry with any issue to find a solution to the problems. But we have found out that some of our colleagues have refused to subject themselves to these organs rather embarking on activities capable of destabilizing the party, which our Presid