From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Loyalists of former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ex-governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole are reportedly regrouping to truncate the third term ambition of Senator Francis Alimikhena who represents Edo North district.

They have also vowed to sustain the pressure on the former governor to contest for the Edo North ticket.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The group, “South South Movement” Edo North chapter, told newsmen that the incumbent National Assembly member has not met the aspiration of the people to deserve another term.

Led by former executive director, Ministry of Lands and Survey and Deputy Director of the group, Alhaji Mustapher Buddy, Mr. Vitalis Eshokene, Ojisua Akojima David and Felix Ughiovhe, the group said most of the projects executed by Alimikhena were merely ‘ceremonial’ and non-functional.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

But Alimikhena, who reacted through his media aide, Ben Atu, challenged his traducers who he said were paid merchants and political outsiders, to an all-expense paid two-week tour of Edo North to ascertain his performance.

“They are sponsored merchants and jobbers who have no idea of the development profile of the senator in Edo North. They are neither from Edo State nor from Edo North. It is only people from Edo North that can speak for Edo North. Those paid merchants from other states who are organising a press conference to abuse the senator should come for a two week tour. The senator is offering to personally take them on a tour. On the issue of borehole that has stopped functioning, the fact that these critics admit that borehole exist in the first place means that they are indeed ignorant of their claims. They are paid to criticise and they failed in their job by not doing proper research before criticising,” Atu said.

But Eshokene, who spoke on behalf of the group, insisted that in his Etsako East Ward 9 and 10, the boreholes ceased to function immediately after inauguration. He claimed that Alimikhena had boasted that the few individuals he has empowered would take him to the senate for the third term.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“We don’t have problem with him giving Greek gifts to few individuals in the name of empowerment. What we are saying is that he has failed to meet the collective interest of our people….To change this narrative is why we are rooting and already mobilising for Oshiomhole to come replicate what he did as the governor in the area,” Eshokene declared.