Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Barely 24 hours after he was booted out as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), pictures of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole have been removed from the two giant billboards mounted at both the entrance gate and inside the party’s headquarters in Abuja, leaving only President Muhammadu Buhari’s poster.

Personal aide to a sacked member of the dissolved National Working Committee (NWC) also had a hectic time on Friday evening with security agents, manning the national secretariat of the ruling party, drilling him before allowing him to evacuate the personal belongings of his principal.

Taking the aide through rigorous screening process, including itemizing the belongings he came to evacuate with taxis, the security agents had insisted that he will not be allowed until they get clearance from the administrative department.

Although the personal effects were majorly portraits, greeting cards and family pictures, the security agents had insisted that they have order from above not to allow any of the sacked national officers remove even least of their items without authorisation.

Perhaps, aware of the imminent fate that will befall him, a source told Saturday Sun correspondent that Oshiomhole’s aides had ransacked his office, removing all his personal belongings.

Only on Thursday, shortly after the dissolution of the NWC, jubilant secretariat staff had angrily and horridly pulled down all Oshiomhole’s portraits in all the offices and reception to register their anger over what they described as Oshiomhole’s draconian reign.

Asked why they pulled down the portraits, an aggrieved staff simply said: “He is no longer part of this place. He has expired. Let him go, we are tired of him and don’t want him back here again. Just the few years he stayed here, we saw hell.”