Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole’s rascality and brashness have brought disgrace and regrets to the ruling party.

In a statement by his Media Aide, Crusoe Osagie, he said the former governor’s mismanagement of the party’s fortunes and his highhandedness have continued to cause APC losses, with the latest being the Supreme Court’s verdict on the review application for the Bayelsa governorship election filed by the party and its governorship candidate, David Lyon.

“We have observed with dismay the recent actions of the suspended APC national chairman, who’s rascality and brashness has continued to cause the party severe and embarrassing losses.

“For instance, it was most regrettable that Oshiomhole assaulted the sensibilities of Nigerians with his unguarded outburst after the initial Supreme Court verdict on the Bayelsa elections, disparaging the judgment as a ‘miscarriage of justice’.

“As if that was not enough, he upbraided the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for obeying the directives of the Supreme Court, threatening to reverse the judgment, which every right-thinking Nigerian, knew was final,” he said.

He said it was regrettable that after the Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) failed to do its homework on the selection of candidates for the November governorship election in Bayelsa, it dragged the name of the party in the mud and assaulted the sensibilities of not just the apex court of the land, but also that of the committed APC members with Oshiomhole’s brash approach to a matter which called for sober reflection.

“It is best for the embattled national chairman to do the right thing and step down so that the party would no longer be burdened with his heavy baggage of impunity and rashness, which has caused the party grave, unforgivable losses.

“We have suffered enough from his brash approach to issues and Oshiomhole’s characteristic disregard for constituted authorities.

“In fact, the most recent verdict of the Supreme Court on the Bayelsa election and the punitive fines on APC lawyers is a clear consequence of the fruitless and vexatious case. It diminishes the APC in more ways than one and we are very saddened by the party’s loss,” he said.