Paul Omokuvie Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has alleged that the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomole, poses a threat to the political stability of the state owing to his undue meddling in the affairs of the State Assembly.

The governor was reacting to the courtesy call by eight of the 17 newly inuagurated members of the state Assembly led by the APC national chairman to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where they met with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mohammed spoke in a statement issued by his spokesman, Dr. Ladan Salihu, yesterday.

He said: “The government notes that while Stakeholders defer to Mr President and updates to him are normal, we must must dignify his office with the correct information and true position of things.

“The Eight Members led by the APC National Chairman were part of the 17 who were sworn in last week on the floor of the Assembly. All the 31 Legislators are now Members of One State Assembly.

“The Media is awash with the Video, Audio and Print materials that captured the Swearing in Ceremony.

“Governor appreciates the pronouncement of the President to deal with the issue in line with the Constitution because he is a President for all.

“What is clear is that our President was shortchanged with the relevant information by those who led the Group for their personal interests and primordial dispositions.

“As far as the Government and People of Bauchi State are concerned, the enforced disharmony is now history. Bauchi Legislature is one United family. The issue of another proclamation ludicrous.

“It is clear that our Legislators are not the problem, neither is the APC. Mr Oshionmole is the Problem. He is Clear and Present Danger to political Stability in Bauchi State. This explains why he excluded Members of Edo State Assembly from visit to the Villa.

“The APC Chairman should rethink his strategy as it is dead on arrival because he is dealing with Political Paper-Tigers who were roundly defeated and soundly rejected by our People.”