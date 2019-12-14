Simeon Mpamugoh

Former Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) and first executive governor of Edo State, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has said that the rift between the current Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and governor of the state, Mr Godwin Obaseki was difficult to reconcile.

He stated this at the installation of the 22nd president and chairman of council, Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM), Mrs Patience Ehizogie Anabor, which took place Thursday at the Shell Hall, Muson Center, Onikan Lagos.

Oyegun stressed that, “It is very difficult to wade into an reconcile. One of the parties is being asked to surrender and very difficult to reconcile as we have all tried.” He hoped that the face off between both parties does not escalate to other states. He said, “This will bring to everybody the dangers of godfatherism. This argument has been going on. It is a good thing to mentor somebody. You have an elder; more experienced person to help bring up the younger one. But when you have mentored him and he has matured and has grown, don’t keep treating him like a child, otherwise that is where you get this kind of thing happening in the party.”

He observed that “The judges are the people of the state and I have no doubt where they stand, and they stand foursquare. This is where the people stand.”

When asked if he was also behind the governor, he said, “naturally, that is where I stand. Efforts are ongoing to reconcile both parties and I pray they succeed, but it is difficult to ask anybody to surrender principle, I want to keep emphasizing that,” he stated.