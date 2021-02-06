The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) in Lausane, Switzerland have listed 4 Super Falcons players in its African team of the decade. They are Asisat Oshoala, Onome Ebi, Ngozi Okobi and Osinachi Ohale.

Asisat Oshoala scored the first goal for Barcelona in a record breaking game against Atletico Madrid this afternoon at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The match set a new attendance record for women’s football in Europe with over 60,739 spectators in the stadium.

The game is also significant because Barcelona were 6 points behind Atletico at the top of the table and Atletico would have virtually won the league if they had won this game.

They didn’t because Oshoala scored from a stunning header in the 65th minute (she went off a few minutes later with a muscle problem after leading another attack) and Toni Duggan came off the bench (replacing Oshoala) to score the second and winning goal in the 80th minute.

The Samba Princess and Assist Queen, Ngozi Sonia Okobi, scored a remarkable goal in the 62nd minute to give Eskilstuna United a 1-0 victory over Limhamn Bunkeflo. Okobi had a throw in close to the corner flag. The ball was passed back to her and she dribbled her way back into the penalty area and fired a wonderful shot into the goal.

Okobi’s Super Falcons teammate, Halimatu Ayinde was voted player of the match. Eskilstuna wore pink jerseys to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Day.