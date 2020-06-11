However, with the lock- down eased by the Spanish government in May, teams have now returned to training on Monday, but players are on individual session.

Oshoala, who is excited to be back to business, shared photos of herself on her social media handle on Tuesday. “Back to my happy place” she tweeted. The 25-year-old, who joined Barcelona Feminine in January 2019, has scored 36 in 36 games in all competitions for the club.