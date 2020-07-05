Super Falcons’ star, Asisat Oshoala has slammed the decision of the Confederations of African Football (CAF) to cancel this year’s African Women’s championship.

The CAF Executive Committee announced on Wednesday that the competition will no longer hold this year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Oshoala, who has won the competition multiple times with Nigeria said the tournament should have been postponed instead of outright cancelation.

“It is not looking good for women’s football in Africa when you struggle to get a host nation for a continental tournament every two years,” Oshoala told BBC Africa in an Instagram interview.

“If you’re moving forward the tournament to some time in 2021, it is okay, but to completely cancel it?, we need a proper explanation. This is more like taking five steps forward and taking 10 steps backward.

“Going to the World Cup with two teams going through to the Round of 16 was good for us and showed we are improving.

“Before the next edition, we should have two AWCON to prepare ourselves, but cancelling one shows there are no plans for the national teams in 2021 calendar outside the Women’s Champions League.

“CAF needs to understand the women teams are not just representing their countries at the World Cup, but the whole continent.