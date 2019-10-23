Super Falcons’ captain and Barcelona women striker, Asisat Oshoala has dedicated her goal and team’s win to support breast Cancer Awareness campaign.

Oshoala, who had scored in four consecutive games got her sixth goal of the season against Logrono in La Liga at the Estadi Johan Cruyff and posted a message of encouragement on her social media page “+ 3 points …..This is also to support all those fighting against breast cancer…….stay stronger. “

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and different sport stars and teams have joined the campaign.

Estadio Wanda Metropolitano was lit up in pink, while Atletico Madrid and Valencia players wore pink armbands, also a pink ribbon appeared on the LED screen.