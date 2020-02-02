Bunmi Ogunyale

Reigning African Woman footballer of the Year, Asisat Oshoala on Saturday inspired Barcelona women to a 3-0 win over Sevilla.

The Nigerian increased the tally for the homers in the 55th minute of the encounter.

Alexia Putellas and Patricia Guijarro’s goals ensured victory for the league leaders.

Shortly after the tie, Oshoala via her twitter handle @AsisatOshoala wrote; “Higher than the goalie…..glad to be on the score sheet again and of course great team work and happy 1 year anniversary to me and my cules family @fcbfemeni.”

FC Barcelona has extended their lead on log with 11 points ahead of Levante and Atletico Madrid.