Nigerian forward, Asisat Oshoala made history with Barcelona Ladies after winning their first treble in Europe this season.

The Catalans emerged Queen’s Cup champions following their 4-2 triumph over Spanish League rivals Levante on Sunday. Their victory came after already winning the Women’s Champions League as well as the league title this season.

Lluis Cortes’ ladies scored all four goals in the first half with two of them coming from Alexia Putellas while Patricia Guijarro and Marta Tojerron scored one each.

Meanwhile, Alba Redondo and Estefania Banini scored a goal each to reduce their deficit but were unable to stop their team from losing the final of the Queen’s Cup.

The Johan Cryuff outfit ladies have now joined the elite list of clubs to win hat tricks of titles in a single season. Olympique Lyon are the most successful in women’s football having achieved the feet five times (2012, 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2020).

Frankfurt are the second most brilliant team after winning a treble twice in their history (2002) and 2008), while VfL Wolfsburg (2013), and Arsenal (2007) have done it once apiece.