Barcelona opened up a seven-point advantage at the top of the Spanish Primera Iberdrola, as substitute Asisat Oshoala scored twice in a 3-0 victory at Athletic Club on Sunday.

The Catalan giants showed no sign of fatigue after resuming from the Christmas celebration break as they condemned fourth-placed Atletic Club in front of its home fans at San Mamés Barria.

Having seen his side held to a 0-0 draw at half time, Lluís Cortes brought in Oshoala as a replacement for Lieke Martens in the 60th minute and Mariona opened the lead for Barca four minutes later.

In the 77th minute, the Nigerian international received a perfect cross from Kheira Hamraoui and made no mistake to head home from close range to double the advantage for the visitors.

Four minutes from full time, the three-time African Women’s Player of the Year saw the ball from a goalmouth scramble fell onto her path and she fired home her second to guarantee the victory.