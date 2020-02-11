Nigeria forward, Asisat Oshoala is hungry for more success with Barcelona Femenino after winning her first major trophy in Spanish football.

The 25-year-old scored a brace on Sunday as Barcelona thrashed Real Sociedad 10-1 to clinch the maiden Spanish Women’s Super Cup in Salamanca.

“To add the Super Cup to last year’s Copa Catalunya was a great experience,” Oshoala told BBC Sport.

“But my professional priority is to keep doing well and winning, so I can’t take my eyes off the targets.

“We still have the league, UEFA Women’s Champions League and the Spanish Cup to contest this season as a team.”

Unbeaten Barcelona currently sit atop the Primera División as they seek their first league title in five years and they face Spanish rivals, Atletico Madrid, in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League next month.

Oshoala, who netted a late consolation for the Catalan club in their 4-1 loss to French side, Lyon Feminines, in last year’s continental final, is keeping her feet firmly on the ground.

“Individual ambition is same as a collective one for the team this season,” she added.

“We do not have the satisfaction yet because we’re challenging for success in all competitions, so we need to keep going.”