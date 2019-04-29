Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala featured as a substitute as Barcelona Ladies beat Bayern Munich 1-0 at home – at the Miniestadi on Sunday to secure a place in the final of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Olivier Mariona scored the lone match-winning goal from the spot in added time of the first half.

The Blaugrana advanced into the final on a 2-0 aggregate win having won the first leg, semi-final tie last Sunday 1-0 in Munich.

It was the first time Lluis Cortes’ ladies will make it to the final of the competition and they also make history as the first Spanish side to achieve the feat.

Oshoala replaced England forward Toni Duggan in the 71st minute of the encounter for her second appearance in the competition.

It was the 24-year-old’s ninth appearance in all competitions for Barcelona since joining in February on loan from Chinese club Dalian Quanjian.

Oshoala has scored seven goals in six league games this season.

The Spanish giants will face the winner of the other semi-final match between Lyon and Chelsea in the final, to fight for the 2018/19 Women’s UEFA Champions League title in Budapest on May 18.