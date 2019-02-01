Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala, has completed a loan move to FC Barcelona from Dalian Quanjian FC for the remainder of the 2018/2019 season.

The Super Falcons star, who was part of Nigeria’s Africa Women’s Cup of Nations triumph completed her medicals and signed her contract on Thursday.

“This is obviously one of the best clubs in the world. The team has a great history and wonderful football mentality,” Oshoala said.

The three time CAF Women footballer of the year said she was happy to meet up and play with Vicky Losada, with whom they were teammates at Arsenal.

“I am excited about playing with Vicky Losada again. She’s a great midfielder, with a lot of energy and skill. I also met Fabiana in China and she helped me to make this decision”.

“My goal is to strengthen the team and help them to win and make history. This is a fantastic opportunity because I’m sure something big will happen here” Oshoala concluded.

Oshoala joins Barcelona placed second on the Primera Division Feminina table behind Atletico Madrid. Barcelona play their next game on February 3 against Albacete.