Super Falcons Captain, Asisat Oshoala has been named in the Forbes 30 Under-30 influential personalities for the year 2020.

The Barcelona FC star had been superb this campaign. Oshoala, 25, had scored 20 goals and one assist in 19 league appearances for the Blaugranes – making her one of the contenders for the highest goals scorer gong.

Her impressive performances for the Johan Cruyff Stadium outfit had drawn global attention, making her one of the young people doing exploits in their fields.

As 2020 ushered in a new decade and a new set of daunting challenges for the world – climate change, the coronavirus – it’s all the more imperative that the world’s youngest rise to the crises and see opportunities where there seem to be none. These are the men and women forging ahead with credible, creative and profound strategies to shape our tomorrow.

Celebrating six years of the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list, “they are the continent’s revolutionary thinkers revitalizing ideas and industries with fresh business models and innovative leadership.” forbesafrica.com puts it.

“Over 3,000 nominations flooded into our inboxes and landed on our desks from the start of 2020 for this Under” they stated again.

Oshoala made this known to her fans on her twitter page, posting a photo of hers illustrating her selection. The striker made the list along with fellow Nigerians, DJ Cuppy, Mr Eazi, Swanky Jerry amongst others.