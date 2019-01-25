Emma Jemegah

From the slum of Mushin, Lagos comes out one of the most decorated African women football, Azeezat Lamina Oshoala (MON), a prominent member of Nigeria’s female national team, the Super Falcons.

Born October 9, 1994 in Ikorodu, Lagos, Oshoala started her football career at FC Robo, a backwater female team in Lagos in 2009. Her talent was noticed by one of the best female teams in Nigeria, Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt, which quickly signed her on. For two seasons, she mesmerised the Nigerian Women Football League and her exploits earned her invitation to the female national team, the Super Falcons, which he joined in 2011.

In 2015, Oshoala joined Liverpool Ladies, where the manager, Matt Beard, called her “one of the best young players in the world.” A year later, she

Moved to Arsenal Ladies, after which she berthed at a Chinese side, Dalian Quanjian FC, in the Chinese Women’s Super League.

Within her short career, Oshoala has won several awards, including Golden Ball award for best player and Golden Boot award for the top goal scorer at the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. She also won the Golden Ball award for best player and second top goal scorer with the Super Falcons team that clinched the 2014 African Women’s Championship. Same year, she was named the GLO/CAF 2014 Female Footballer of The Year Award and was warmly rewarded by the Federal Government with a Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

In 2016, Oshoala won the BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year 2015 after winning the Golden Boot award at the 2016 African Women Championship (AWCON) in Cameroon before capping it with the GLO/CAF 2016 Female Footballer of The Year Award.

Oshoala’s N7million monthly pay and N1.75 million weekly take home make her one of the richest Nigerians in the China league. With her tall achievements, the 2018 The Sports Personality of the Year fits properly.