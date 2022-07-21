Nigerian striker, Asisat Oshoala who currently plays for Barcelona has made the final shortlist for the 2022 CAF Women’s best player of the year award and she will face competition.

The Nigerian star has been in brilliant form this year and Asisat Oshoala has also won the award four times before so far in her glorious football career.

The Awards Gala will take place in Rabat, Morocco today.

In the ongoing 2022 African Women Cup of Nations in Morocco, Asisat Oshoala only played one game for the Super Falcons of Nigeria and got injured. Nigeria labored in their first game of the tournament losing against South Africa, but they buckled up and reached the semifinal. In the semifinal encounter, the Super Falcons were beaten by host nation Morocco who won 5-4 on penalties on Monday July 18.