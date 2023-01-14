Super Falcons and Barcelona Femeni star Asisat Oshoala has thrown shades at Chelsea and its fans following their defeat against Fulham.

The Blues were expected to have a smooth visit at the Craven Cottage Stadium, but the host was the best as they grabbed all points with a 2-1 victory against Chelsea.

Graham Potter has been faced with a lot of criticism from his side following their poor run since they resumed their post-World Cup fixtures.

The fans, however, have not been given something to cheer for so far in the 2022-23 season campaign, having suffered more embarrassment being shown the exit door by Manchester City.

And yesterday evening, Chelsea suffered their third straight defeat and was also a night to forget for new signing Joao Felix, who saw a straight red card for a dangerous challenge on his debut.