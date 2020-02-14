Super Falcons’ captain, Asisat Oshoala grabbed another headline for Barcelona Ladies in their 4-0 win over Sporting Huelva in the Copa de la Reina round of 16 clash, on Wednesday.

Oshola, who also scored last weekend when Barcelona femini lifted the maiden super Copa title at the expense of Real Sociedad, has now netted six goals in the last four matches.

The four-time African women’s player of the put Barcelona ahead in the 43rd minute before Jenni Hermoso added the second I’m the 48th minutes.

Her best teammate Caroline Hansen made it 3-0, before Oshoala rounded off the scoring spree in 71 minutes.

Oshola has now scored 21 and assisted four goals in all competitions this season.

The win also qualified Barcelona for the quarter final of the competition.