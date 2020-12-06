Super Falcons captain, Asisat Oshoala scored her third Spanish Primera Division goal of the season in the course of FC Barcelona’s 9-0 win over Santa Teresa on Saturday, www. kick442.com reports.
The reigning CAF Women Player of the Year scored FC Barcelona’s final goal of the game in the 82nd minute at the Estadi Johan Cruyff (Sant Joan Despí).
Oshoala didn’t start the game as she replaced Mari- ona Caldentey in the 46th minute before scoring her side’s ninth goal of the game.
FC Barcelona raced to an 8-0 lead in the first half. Jenni Hermoso scored four goals.
Lieke Elizabeth Petronella scored three goals while Mariona Caldentey scored one goal for the Catalan side.
Lluís Cortés tutored side maintain their 100% record in the league as they seats at the top of the league table.
FC Barcelona will play PSV in the UEFA Women’s Champions League on December 9, in their next game.
