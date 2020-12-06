Super Falcons captain, Asisat Oshoala scored her third Spanish Primera Division goal of the season in the course of FC Barcelona’s 9-0 win over Santa Teresa on Saturday, www. kick442.com reports.

The reigning CAF Women Player of the Year scored FC Barcelona’s final goal of the game in the 82nd minute at the Estadi Johan Cruyff (Sant Joan Despí).

Oshoala didn’t start the game as she replaced Mari- ona Caldentey in the 46th minute before scoring her side’s ninth goal of the game.

FC Barcelona raced to an 8-0 lead in the first half. Jenni Hermoso scored four goals.