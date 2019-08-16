Asisat Oshoala punished Arsenal, scoring a brace in a 5-2 pre-season win on Wednesday at Meadow Park, London.

Oshoala, who had played for a season with the FA WSL side, has been in scintillating form in pre-season and has now netted three times in two matches for Barcelona.

On Wednesday, the Nigeria international struck in the 45th and 50th minutes to extend Barcelona’s lead after initially going behind and leveling up.

The striker was replaced just past the hour mark, with more minutes under her belt ahead of the new season in Spain.