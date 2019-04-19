Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala has returned to Barcelona Ladies training, after picking up the injury in her side 2-0 away win against league leaders, Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on March 17.

The 24-years-old who is currently on loan to the Catalan club from Chinese outfit, Dalian Quanjian, where she had scored five goals in five league appearances for the club.

Oshoala missed Barcelona last five fixtures in all competitions due to the temporary setback and Nigeria international joined her colleagues in training on Tuesday and was set to return to full action.

The former African female Player of the Year took to her Twitter handle to announce her return to full fitness.

Oshoala could make her return in Sunday’s Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

Oshoala was expected to be one of the biggest stars at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup this summer in France.