Asisat Oshoala has wasted very little time as she began training today after she turned out a Coronavirus negative result.

The Super Falcons captain pounded her way through the drills alone as she tries to get back to shape ahead of the new season.

Oshoala was quarantined for the mandatory days when she tested positive.

That made sure she did not join the Barcelona Fameni for pre-season camp.

Barcelona won the treble last season – an historic UEFA Champions League, the league and a cup competition.