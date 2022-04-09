Asisat Oshoala has stirred more controversies over the Super Falcons captaincy after she claimed her predecessor “fasted and prayed” against the captain’s arm band when she was stripped of it.

She also claimed she only got to know she was no longer the Super Falcons captain via social media.

The Barcelona star has been stripped of the captain’s arm band after officials claimed she has struggled to perform for the country while wearing it.

Desire Oparanozie was controversially stripped of the Super Falcons captaincy after she led a pay strike at the 2019 World Cup in France.